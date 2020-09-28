Bus Éireann set to close inter-city Expressway routes

Union sources said that routes affected include those from Cork, Limerick and Galway to Dublin

Bus Éireann is set to close inter-city Expressway routes, it is understood.

The National Bus and Railworkers Union has called on the government to support the retention of services following a board decision.

“The issuing of these licences meant that capacity outstripped demand on a number of those inter-Urban corridors, Cork, Limerick and Galway into Dublin being cases in point,” said general secretary of the NBRU Dermot O’Leary.

“The politicians, particularly those that represent the constituencies which will be impacted by this decision to cull routes, should ponder on the fact that Bus Éireann, and Bus Éireann alone, in the vast majority of areas across Ireland, was the only bus service left standing during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, from March through to July.

“Without such services, large parts of Ireland would have been cut-off, essential workers would not have had public transport availability to attend vital workplaces, such as hospitals, doctors surgeries, pharmacies and retail.”

A Bus Éireann spokesperson said it will be issuing a statement shortly.

Online Editors