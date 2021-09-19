Bus Éireann driver and passengers have narrow escape after bus becomes stuck under bridge

A bus driver and seven passengers narrowly escaped serious injury in Waterford city after the bus they were on became stuck under a bridge.

The incident happened on the Ferrybank side of the city, towards the Dublin motorway - in the vicinity of Redbridge Garage at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the bus was not injured although he was treated for shock.

Bus Éireann said seven passengers were on board the bus, some of whom suffered minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

The bus, which is part of the Bus Éireann fleet, operates on the Expressway Service between Waterford and Limerick. It is believed it was in the process of being returned to the nearby bus depot when the incident occurred.

A huge amount of debris was scattered along the road with severe damage caused to the top of the bus.

It is believed that the height of the bridge was underestimated by the driver.

The road was closed for some time after the incident but re-opened today.

Gardaí are investigating the incident.

In a statement to Independent.ie this evening, Bus Éireann confirmed that an Expressway coach collided with a low bridge just outside Waterford city at around 7.50am on Saturday.

"The coach was travelling from Waterford to Limerick. There were seven passengers on board, some had minor injuries not requiring medical attention.

"Bus Éireann managers attended the scene, as did gardaí. Emergency services were not called. Passengers were transferred to another coach.

“Safety is Bus Éireann’s first priority, this was a regrettable incident and a full investigation is underway.