Burst water main leaves thousands without water in south Dublin and parts of city centre

A burst water main in Stillorgan has left thousands of customers across south Dublin and the parts of the inner city without water this evening.

Irish Water said it is progressing repairs on the burst main in an effort to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

The affected areas include Leeson Street, Ballsbridge, Stillorgan, Blackrock, Donnybrook, Merrion, Booterstown and surrounding areas in Dublin city.

Meanwhile, customers in Clonskeagh, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Terenure, Rathfarnham and Windy Arbour are being warned that they may experience lower than normal pressure as a result of the repair works.

To reduce the impact of the disruption and to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, crews have reconfigured the network where possible.

Irish Water said the repairs are complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other services, however, dedicated water service crews are progressing with repairs which are expected to continue throughout the night into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

It’s warned that following repairs it typically takes two to three hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs, some traffic management is in place.

Irish Water spokesperson Joe O’Reilly said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Irish Water said vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The organisation’s customer care team can be reached 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and on social media.