Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave has claimed allegations made in a lawsuit that he bullied and harassed staff were made purely to damage him in the eyes of the tech community.

The events entrepreneur has also rejected claims he was motivated by vendettas against a number of people, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court, Mr Cosgrave made several counter allegations against Web Summit co-founders Daire Hickey and David Kelly, both of whom are suing him over alleged shareholder oppression.

He claims Mr Hickey sold access to Web Summit’s databases, which included contact details for billionaires such as Elon Musk, to third party event operators for personal profit.

Paddy Cosgrave: Misunderstood or mischief maker?

The claim has been described as “baseless” by Mr Hickey, who runs a public relations firm in New York and sits on the board of RTE.

Kelly is not providing a comment.

Mr Cosgrave also claimed there was “no reality” to the description of Mr Hickey and Mr Kelly as co-founders. He claimed they were “important early stage employees” and that he agreed to give them vanity titles “as a soother”.

His comments mark the latest twist the extraordinary falling out between the three former business partners, who had been close friends for years. Mr Hickey met Mr Cosgrave when they were both studying at Trinity College, while Mr Kelly went to secondary school with Mr Cosgrave at Glenstal Abbey.

Mr Cosgrave filed the affidavit earlier this week in a Commercial Court shareholder oppression lawsuit in which he is being sued by Mr Hickey’s company Lazvisax Ltd. Web Summit holding company Manders Terrace Ltd and Mr Cosgrave’s firm Pro Roto Ltd are also defendants in the case, one of three lawsuits relating to disputes between co-founders of the tech event.

Read More

Last November, Mr Hickey alleged in an affidavit that a “very substantial” payment was made to a female ex-Web Summit employee to settle claims of bullying and harassment against Mr Cosgrave.

Mr Hickey also claimed Mr Cosgrave routinely chastising and demeaning staff, particularly women, reducing employees to tears or placing them under inordinate stress.

Mr Hickey’s referred to a “town hall” address given by Mr Cosgrave in January 2015, where it is alleged he stated employees should either deal with the stress of life at the company or leave and accept that they would only ever be “average people” or “civil servants”.

Responding to these allegations in an affidavit filed earlier this week, Mr Cosgrave said he had “absolutely no recollection” of the town hall meeting, describing the claim as an “un-evidenced anecdote”.

He also denied public chastising a member of staff who fainted following an event. Mr Cosgrave admitted sending her a message expressing disappointment about “utter disorganisation” and failing to have the right amount of chairs put out for the event. He acknowledged the message was “strong in its terms” but said Web Summit events were “highly pressurised” and “successful because of the high standards we keep”.

He said the fainting episode happened almost nine hours after the message was sent and he did not believe there was a connection between it and he woman’s collapse.

In the affidavit, he claimed Mr Hickey was project manager for the event and that Mr Kelly later attributed the female employee’s fainting to Mr Hickey failing to help her.

In relation to alleged settlement with a different female ex-employee, Mr Cosgrave said he noted that neither Mr Hickey nor Mr Kelly had said they had the complainant’s permission to put the matter before the court and into the public domain. “I am advised that they had no business taking this step and that in the circumstances all I should say is that the matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all concerned,” he said.

Mr Cosgrave said the tech community was a progressive one and it would reflect very poorly on him and the Web Summit if either was connected with harassment or bullying.

“I believe that Mr Kelly and Mr Hickey were aware of this and that is why these allegations are made, purely for public consumption and in order to damage me in the eyes of the community in which I work and the Web Summit operates,” he said.