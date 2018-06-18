Building fire forces closure of Dublin's Parnell Street during rush hour traffic
An industrial fire in Dublin’s north inner city caused traffic snarls at the height of rush hour today.
The fire at a premises on Parnell Street saw the road closed in both directions between Gardiner Street and Hill Street for about 45 minutes after the fire broke out around 4:40pm.
The fire – which led to the temporary evacuation of the building’s occupants – was extinguished within about 15 minutes after three pumps from the Dublin Fire Brigade were deployed.
There were no injuries and the road has since re-opened.
Parnell St closed between Gardiner St & O'Connell St due to a fire, 3 fire engines from Tara St & Phibsborough attending. Traffic delays @LiveDrive @aaroadwatch #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Y681SrRMA6— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 18, 2018
Online Editors