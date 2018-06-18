News Irish News

Building fire forces closure of Dublin's Parnell Street during rush hour traffic

Members of Dublins Fire Brigade on Capel Street,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Allison Bray

An industrial fire in Dublin’s north inner city caused traffic snarls at the height of rush hour today.

The fire at a premises on Parnell Street saw the road closed in both directions between Gardiner Street and Hill Street for about 45 minutes after the fire broke out around 4:40pm.

The fire – which led to the temporary evacuation of the building’s occupants – was extinguished within about 15 minutes after three pumps from the Dublin Fire Brigade were deployed.

There were no injuries and the road has since re-opened.

