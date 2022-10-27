Builder brothers go back to trading blows, as developer Greg Kavanagh is sued by his sibling – for a second time

Property developer Greg Kavanagh is being sued by his brother Hugh – for a second time.

The latest lawsuit comes in the aftermath of a dramatic falling out between the siblings, who were once considered the ‘Siamese twins’ of the Irish building industry.

While both parties have declined to comment, the action is thought to relate to issues regarding the settlement of a previous legal dispute between them.

An extraordinary row erupted between them in 2020 – when, according to Hugh Kavanagh, his brother removed him as a director of 19 of the 20 companies in which they were involved. That case involved claims of significant tensions between the brothers – including a physical fight.

Hugh Kavanagh (42) claimed his brother had asserted he, Hugh Kavanagh, had no ownership interest in their group holding company, Structured Marshalled Investment Limited (SMIL), and other firms.

This was despite there being, according to Hugh Kavanagh, an agreement that they would own the business jointly.

He claimed this agreement was formalised in 2018 when 50pc of the shares in SMIL, a business he estimated to have a net value of €35m, were transferred to his firm Simlur Limited.

Those proceedings were settled in May 2020 following discussions between both sides.

The High Court was told at the time that the matter had been resolved in its entirety, to the mutual satisfaction of both sides.

The terms were not disclosed, but it was agreed the settlement could be made a rule of court. This meant that all of the agreed terms could be legally enforced by applying to the court in the event of a further disagreement.

On Tuesday, Hugh Kavanagh and Simlur Limited initiated fresh proceedings against his brother and the 20 companies sued in the 2020 proceedings.

His wife Julie is also named as a plaintiff in the fresh proceedings.

All of the plaintiffs are being represented by solicitors Robert Emmet Bourke & Co.

No date has been set, as of yet, for the new matter to come before the court.

Hugh and Greg Kavanagh both declined to comment when contacted by the Irish Independent.

Of the two, Greg Kavanagh (38) has the higher profile. He became a prominent businessman a decade ago when he co-founded New Generation Homes.

The firm spent as much as €300m buying sites around Dublin at knockdown prices following the financial crash.

It was responsible for significant construction projects in Rathmines, Rathfarnham, Harold’s Cross, Sutton, and East Wall.

Greg Kavanagh earned the nickname ‘Ronaldo’ after likening his business acumen to the footballing skills of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in an interview with the Sunday Independent in 2014.

He left New Generation Homes in 2016 but has stayed active in property development. The High Court has previously been told that while he was the ‘front of house’ of the business, his older brother had a hands-on role in terms of actual building work and development activity.

Hugh Kavanagh said in a legal filing in 2020 that prior to their falling out the brothers – from Arklow, Co Wicklow – had had a close personal relationship. Each was best man at the other’s wedding, while Greg Kavanagh was also godfather to two of Hugh Kavanagh’s three children.

Hugh Kavanagh said they had operated a property development and construction business in partnership with each other since 2004.

“We worked very closely to build up a very successful business,” he said in an affidavit.

“Important decisions were made jointly. It was always agreed that Greg and I owned the business equally.”

He said that while Greg Kavanagh was usually responsible for identifying potential sites, his brother would always discuss these with him and he needed to agree before they were bought.

The new lawsuit comes just weeks after a receiver took possession of Wynnstay House, a period residence in Clonskeagh, Dublin, that Greg Kavanagh had planned to develop. The receiver was appointed by property investor Anne O’Neill, who in separate legal proceedings has alleged she is owed €6.4m by Greg Kavanagh.