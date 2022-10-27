| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Builder brothers go back to trading blows, as developer Greg Kavanagh is sued by his sibling – for a second time

Hugh Kavanagh’s lawsuit against his brother Greg comes two years after last dispute

Hugh Kavanagh and his brother Greg Expand

Close

Hugh Kavanagh and his brother Greg

Hugh Kavanagh and his brother Greg

Hugh Kavanagh and his brother Greg

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Property developer Greg Kavanagh is being sued by his brother Hugh – for a second time.

The latest lawsuit comes in the aftermath of a dramatic falling out between the siblings, who were once considered the ‘Siamese twins’ of the Irish building industry.

Most Watched

Privacy