| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Budget blockage will cost lives in Northern Ireland, warns Finance Minister Murphy

Collapsed Executive means NI’s health spend is stymied, as draft budget cannot get necessary sign-off

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy. Picture by Peter Morrison/PA Expand

Close

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy. Picture by Peter Morrison/PA

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy. Picture by Peter Morrison/PA

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy. Picture by Peter Morrison/PA

Rodney Edwards

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned that the Executive’s inability to sign-off on a draft budget because the Democratic Unionist Party has quit power-sharing could cost lives.

The three-year budget proposal would have prioritised tackling issues within health In Northern Ireland, but it cannot now proceed and more than £300m in additional funds cannot be spent. 

Most Watched

Privacy