Budget blockage will cost lives in Northern Ireland, warns Finance Minister Murphy

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned that the Executive’s inability to sign-off on a draft budget because the Democratic Unionist Party has quit power-sharing could cost lives.

The three-year budget proposal would have prioritised tackling issues within health In Northern Ireland, but it cannot now proceed and more than £300m in additional funds cannot be spent.

It had proposed a 10pc increase in health spending, with £21bn earmarked for services over three years.

“I don’t want to heighten hysteria. If the health service cannot operate at an optimal level, clearly people will not get treatment as quickly as they need it — and that inevitably has an impact on people’s prospects for their lives, their health and the continuation of life,” he said.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Murphy also warned that problems with waiting lists, cancer services and mental-health provision cannot be adequately tackled.

“This draft budget gave us the opportunity to address all these issues over the next three years, but we can’t do any of that. The collapse of the Executive means we will be able to bring some legislation to tidy up the rest of the year, but health will have to just trundle along as it is.

"We can’t go into any of those areas to address the problems now.”

Later today, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is to call on the next Executive to give nurses and carers throughout Northern Ireland a 6pc pay rise.

At his party’s first conference since Covid, the Foyle MP is expected to ask political leaders to be “equally as clear” about addressing pay issues for healthcare workers after the May elections.

“As a minimum, a new Executive should pledge a pay rise of 6pc to acknowledge the immense struggle that our nurses and carers have undertaken against this virus,” Mr Eastwood will say.

It comes after it emerged last week that nursing staff had dismissed a 3pc pay award for 2021-22 as being “unacceptable”.

With other Stormont departments such as education, infrastructure and justice not receiving the “year-on-year increase” proposed, Mr Murphy has said the situation is “frustrating”, after having argued for more than two years to get additional funds in the Stormont budget.

“We wanted to get the resources we needed to repair the public services. We eventually did. Not the amount we wanted, but still enough to change things. Having argued for that, we had the opportunity to address the issues — but now we are unable to deliver on that.”

Training groups for young and vulnerable people who are trying to get back into work is now impacted have been affected, while all public services, policing numbers and housing “are going to be in ticking-over mode until however long it takes us to get the Executive reformed”.

“It is a real disservice to the public. The decision to take down the Executive isn’t having any impact on the protocol discussions, they are moving on,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

“The idea that there is no Executive is not having any bearing — and yet the people who we represent across the North are suffering from a lack of access to services. It is inflicting pain on our community for no gain,” he said.

Mr Murphy said Stormont does not know how the protocol issue — the cause of the DUP’s departure from the Executive — will be resolved, because “we have no control over that”.

“That it is a matter for the UK government and the EU. If people want to stay out of the Executive to impact that, they need to realise it is having no affect whatsoever on those discussions.”

He said both the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party “have not yet declared whether they would go into the Executive if neither of them had the position of first minister”.

“We need to know if they are not going to go back — that puts a question mark over the future of power-sharing. If people do not have the capacity to share power in the genuine fashion that the rest of us have done, it places a question mark over the future of the institutions.

“Those questions need to be answered quickly. The DUP has pulled down the Executive and has refused to say if they will go back in, if they do not have the first-minister role.

"If they are incapable of holding power unless they have a particular title, it will create problems and undermine power-sharing.”

The Finance Minister said public services throughout Northern Ireland are “suffering” as a result of the collapsed Executive, and that the chance to do something about that has been “squandered by those who will not do the job they are supposed to”.

“The people who will be affected by power-sharing falling apart will be the ordinary public. If the DUP thinks direct rule is the solution, they need to know that it has been proven that that is not the c ase,” he said.

If agreed, the draft budget would have sliced 2pc off what other departments were set to receive.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the draft plan would have been “bleak” for her department.

“I’ve been very clear from the outset that I can’t support the draft budget, given the damage that would cause the justice system,” Ms Long told MLAs.

She said it did not incorporate any specific funding for post-Covid recovery within the justice sector.

“Without that recovery, funding backlogs will continue,” Ms Long said.

“Based on the current modelling, for example, backlogs will continue to beyond 2027 in the crown court, with unacceptable impacts on both victims and witnesses.”

The minister also reiterated her concerns on the potential impact on the PSNI.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has already suspended a recruitment exercise for new officers due to “budgetary uncertainty”.