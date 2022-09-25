| 5.7°C Dublin

Budget 2023: Jitters as D-Day looms

A package of €14bn will be revealed on Tuesday. But will it be enough to meet the many challenges we face?

Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe at a conference in Limerick yesterday. Picture by Don Moloney
Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe at a conference in Limerick yesterday. Picture by Don Moloney

Hugh O'Connell

For over a decade Pearse Doherty has used budget day as an opportunity to loudly and passionately excoriate the government of the day for their fiscal choices. Over the last 11 years he has shadowed three administrations but only two finance ministers, Michael Noonan and Paschal Donohoe.

On Tuesday, the Donegal TD will respond to his 12th budget as Sinn Féin finance spokesperson and most likely Donohoe’s last as finance minister — at least in this government. While his rhetorical approach has not changed much in that time there is evidence to indicate Sinn Féin’s policies have moved closer to the centre than Doherty might be prepared to admit.

