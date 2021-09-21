Budget 2022: Taoiseach says people on lower incomes will be protected from rising energy costs

THE Government will use the forthcoming Budget to protect people on lower incomes from the impact of rising energy costs, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking in New York today, Micheál Martin said the Coalition is concerned about the global spike in energy prices but said its principle was to protect the most vulnerable from facing increases in their heat and electricity bills.

However, he would not be drawn on any specific measures, including the possibility of an increase in the winter fuel allowance.

“We are concerned about energy prices, which is part of that wider inflationary spike that I referenced earlier, which is global and in the forthcoming budget we will seek to try and protect the lowest income groups and those most impacted by an increase in fuel prices,” Mr Martin told reporters in Manhattan where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

Read More

“The Government will have to decide on the specific measures but a principle of protecting those most vulnerable to price hikes around energy is one that we will subscribe to and adhere to. We wanted to protect people from the worst impacts of that.”

Mr Martin said he was confident that the State can avoid the possibility of power blackouts this winter amid recent reports of potential energy shortages in the coming months but said that the Government needed to pursue policies to expand offshore wind.

“On the energy supply, myself and Minister Eamon Ryan [are] confident that we’ll get through this winter. But there are challenges ahead and that is why I think we really have to push ahead with offshore wind generation and that's going to be the next big story for Ireland over the next decade in addition to what we've been doing onshore in terms of renewables more generally. In terms of data centres," he said.

“There are two big themes emerging in terms of our economic recovery. One is the green economy. We’ll be doing a lot of retrofitting and financing that, greenways, walkways, cycleways and so forth, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels and on the other hand, there’s a digital transformation underway, we have huge demand for data.”

Mr Martin also appeared to reject Opposition calls for a legislative ban on new data centres. The Social Democrats and People Before Profit have called for a moratorium on new data centres due to their high energy use.

The Taoiseach said he had not seen the details of the proposal, but said such centres are necessary for the “technological transformation that is required”.

"The number of them, and the level is an issue that we can review but you don’t do it by legislation, or by primary legislation that doesn't sound to me a very intelligent way of approaching what is a genuine issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin said that the Government was seeking “continuity and certainty” around the global tax landscape in the wake of his comments on Monday that cast doubt over the future of Ireland’s 12.5pc corporation tax rate.

Having refused to give a guarantee on maintaining the rate, Mr Martin said he watched “interpretations that people have put on the comments” but that Ireland is involved in the OECD process, which has proposed a minimum global rate of 15pc, that it has so far not agreed to.

“It's now, at least 15 which we're not happy with that and so, the financial services sector have been carved out. Negotiations will continue between all of the countries involved so I'm loath and reluctant to get into the specifics until the final process is concluded," he said.

“But remember, our overriding objective will be competitiveness and to retain our competitiveness, and also the principle of tax competition, which is important which keeps countries and people on their toes in respect of efficiencies and so on.”