Budget 2022: From taxes to welfare packages and childcare – what we know so far

THE Budget will be announced on Tuesday, October 12, and indications are it will include a tax and welfare package that will be targeted at easing the cost of living.

But the cost of the pandemic and existing budgetary commitments mean there will be little room for manoeuvre for Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath when they make their announcement in the Dáil in seven days’ time.

Already it has been flagged that there will be new taxation measures costing around €500m, while plenty of ministers are bidding for a slice of new spending that will total around €1billion.

Here’s what we know so far about what we can expect in Budget 2022.

Income tax and PRSI

Mr Donohoe has already signalled that the Government will look to index-link tax credits and bands to take account of inflation.

On a practical level, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar gave an example to his Fine Gael party last week of how this would work. If someone earning €40,000 gets a 2.5pc pay increase or an extra €1,000 next year and there is no adjustment to tax bands they would lose over half of that to income tax, universal social charge (USC) and PRSI, Mr Varadkar explained. But adjusting the bands would let them take home €750-€800 of that. Increasing the standard rate cut-off point for income tax and increasing the USC entry point ceilings are the options being examined.

Pension

An increase in the weekly State pension, which is currently €248.30, has been all but confirmed after two budgets without any increase. But there is much debate among Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs about how much it should go up by.

An increase of at least €5 seems likely, but there are calls from some TDs in the two main coalition parties to increase it by €10.

Read More

Fianna Fáil rebel John McGuinness has gone so far as to suggest it should be raised by €20 in this budget and subsequent ones in the coming years.

Welfare

Mr McGrath and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys are examining possible increases in other social welfare rates.

Green Party minister Joe O’Brien has suggested the core rate should rise from €203 to €245 on a gradual basis, starting in this budget.

At the very least, rising energy bills are expected to lead to an increase in the weekly fuel allowance which is currently paid at €28 per week for 28 weeks of the year.

An increase of at least €5 has been mooted, but there has also been some discussion around widening eligibility.

Carbon tax

In line with the Finance Act passed last year, the carbon tax will be increased by another €7.50 this year to €41 per tonne – and will rise by the same amount in every budget until the year 2029.

This will push up the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating fuels. A 60-litre tank of diesel will increase by €1.48 from October 13 and a similar tank of petrol by €1.28.

All other fuels will go up from May 2022 with an estimated €19.40 on a 1,000-litre tank of home heating oil.

Mr Donohoe is resisting pressure from some in Fine Gael to scrap the planned increase over fears about its impact on home heating costs.

The funds raised from the increase will go towards funding an increase in the fuel allowance as well as programmes aimed at reducing the State’s overall carbon footprint.

Childcare

The Taoiseach has identified tackling the cost of childcare as a key issue in this Budget but with limited money available it’s difficult to see if much can be done to ease the burden on parents.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is understood to have put forward a range of measures looking in particular at the sustainability of services and affordability for parents.

Options under consideration include changes to the National Childcare Scheme (NCS) as well as increased investment in childcare services to support staff retention.

Fine Gael is pushing for an increase in the universal subsidy which is just €22.50 per week. But senior Government sources have signalled it may be the next budget before costs for parents are cut in any meaningful way

Cigarettes and alcohol

The old reliables are likely to be spared with little political will or desire to increase taxes on beer, wine or spirits because of the damage wreaked by Covid on the hospitality sector and in particular the on-trade.

Tobacco could see smaller impositions than in previous years, but there is also a possibility that a packet of cigarettes could be left untouched because of a possible tipping point where a tax rise might not produce any more income.