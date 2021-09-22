Older people will be the “big winners” in Budget 2022 with the Government planning to increase the State pension while boosting the fuel allowance.

The Government will make a “big intervention” on the fuel allowance. The Irish Independent understands that ministers are looking at adjusting the means test to help more people cope with spiralling energy costs.

It comes as families are facing a series of prices hikes this winter, including paying an extra €400 for electricity and heating.

With the State pension set to rise, older people may also benefit with a re-assessment of the means criteria for the fuel allowance.

Speaking in New York last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will use next month’s Budget to protect people on lower incomes from the impact of rising energy costs.

“The Government will have to decide on the specific measures but a principle of protecting those most vulnerable to price hikes around energy is one that we will subscribe to and adhere to. We wanted to protect people from the worst impacts of that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that older people and those on social welfare will be “worse off” unless there are increases.

He also said that maximum price orders will be considered by Government in a bid to halve spiralling energy bills.

“There will need to be a welfare package in the Budget, because people on pensions and social welfare will end up worse off if there isn’t an increase this year,” he said.

“That will need to be done. We will also need to do something on the fuel allowance, we’ve already committed to ring-fencing some of the proceeds from the carbon tax to increase the fuel allowance.”

A senior Government source said there is likely to be a “big intervention” in relation to fuel allowance after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said earlier that the Government will look at Budget measures to help those struggling to pay fuel costs.

The source added it is likely that older people will be the “big winners” as increases in the pension and changes to the fuel allowance will make it easier for them to cope with rising costs.

Bilateral meetings between civil servants and ministers are now underway, with key decisions to be made in the coming week or 10 days.

Tax strategy papers from department officials last week found that increasing the State pension would have little impact on poverty rates.

However, ministers are keen to act after there were no increases to the State pension last year.

Speaking at Dublin Castle, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said she and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath are “conscious” that welfare rates, including the State pension, have not increased the past two years and the cost of living has gone up.

She said these “considerations will form part of our discussions” in the upcoming Budget.

Sinn Féin spokesperson Claire Kerrane said that a Covid-19 discretionary fund should be set up to help households with heating and electricity bills.

She also called for the criteria for people receiving the fuel allowance to be loosened, including scrapping the waiting time of 15 months for people who lose their jobs before they can qualify for the

allowance.

Meanwhile the Irish Independent understands that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is set to push for an extension to the Help to Buy scheme, which is due to end on December 31.

He will push for the scheme to be extended by a year, to the end of 2022.