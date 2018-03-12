An auction of items from two of the Celtic Tiger's best known night spots has gotten off to a roaring start with a famous set of doors going for four times the top estimate.

Bronze doors from Celtic Tiger night spot sell for four times their estimate at auction

The sale, at The Heritage Hotel, Killenard, Co Laois, began today under the eye of Niall Mullen, who organised the auction.

The two-day sale kicked off with the sale of 1,500 items from Howl at the Moon. Of greatest interest were some bronze doors, which were sold today for €12,500, four times the top estimate, in what was described as a 'bidding war'.

“The competition in the room and online sparked several bidding wars with items starting in low hundreds and ending up at four figures,” said auction organiser and antiques expert Niall Mullen, who was delighted that the bronze doors were staying in the country. A two-metre square chandelier from the nightclub also sold for €2,800.

Tomorrow sees yet more items from the era go under the hammer as the contents of well-known private members club Residence including bars, mirrors, glassware and furniture as well as historical items from Clery’s are up for sale. "The Clerys collection is of immense interest, as along with Denis Guiney's original £241,000 cheque to purchase the entire share capital of Clery and Company in 1941, it includes old photographs, office journals and store record books going back 150 years," Mullen said.

