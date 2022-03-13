Brokers ask for loan alert to signal risk of securing a mortgage

Mortgage brokers have told the Central Bank to introduce a mandatory alert on short-term loans warning applicants a debt may reduce their ability to secure a home loan.

In a submission to the Central Bank as part of a review of the “macroprudential” mortgage rules, Brokers Ireland said borrowers must be made aware of the impact of short-term debt and how it affects their ability to qualify for a mortgage, especially mortgage exemptions.

Brokers Ireland director of financial services Rachel McGovern said this would need to be considered when people are borrowing to buy a car.

“There needs to be a warning on all short-term debt that taking out a short-term loan can affect the amount you can borrow when taking out a home loan,” she said.

The submission also called on the Central Bank to adjust mortgage lending rules so borrowers can access a percentage of their net disposable income (NDI) rather than 3.5 times their gross salary.

Brokers Ireland proposed home buyers should be allowed to borrow at rates where repayments would align with up to 35pc of their NDI.

It said research by the Residential Tenancies Board last year showed renters already spend 35.58pc of their monthly income on rent.

It gave the example of a single applicant earning €50,000 per year who is allowed to borrow €175,000 under current rules — pricing them out of major markets such as Dublin.

They estimated the loan repayments over 30 years represented about 29pc of the borrower’s NDI.

Ms McGovern said changing the rules as proposed would enable the same borrower to access €210,000, making buying a home more realistic.

She said of 23 European countries, just three, Ireland, the UK and Denmark, use the loan-to-income method to calculate how much can be borrowed for a mortgage.

“New long-term fixed interest rates of under 3pc for periods of 20, 25 and 30 years make the NDI method of calculation sustainable for borrowers who do not have to worry about interest rate rises,” she added.

High rent costs also need to form part of the Central Bank’s review, Ms McGovern said, as she warned of the risk of future first time buyers being affected by high interest rates on the back of global uncertainty.

“By the time the Central Bank gets around to adjusting the rules, and there is no guarantee they will — changes could be minimal, we could be in a new era of higher interest rates,” she said.

"Aspiring first time buyers have already lost out on lower house prices over recent years.

"They could now also lose out on the lowest mortgage rates the country has seen, even if they are higher than the euro area average.

“The lack of availability of sufficient housing at affordable prices is having seismic, disruptive and unwelcome societal changes that do not augur well for the future.”