The scene after the fatal mortar attack in Newry in March 1992

The husband of Constable Colleen McMurray has accused the IRA and Government of being “joint participants” in the killing of his wife, claiming that “state agents involved in her murder continue to be protected in the name of national security”.

The family of the 34-year-old RUC officer murdered while on a vehicle patrol in Newry in March 1992 also said that the conclusions from a Police Ombudsman’s report into the police investigation, “whilst welcomed in part, do not go far enough”.

Phillip McMurray had only been married to Colleen, who was originally from Beragh in Co Tyrone, for 18 months when she died.

She was the sixth policewoman to be killed during the Troubles and the 37th person to die in the violence of 1992.

Phillip was also working as an RUC officer at the time of her death but now has no faith in the police.

This is now the fourth Police Ombudsman who has had oversight of Mr McMurray’s complaint, first lodged in 2004.

In response to the watchdog’s report, Phillip claimed that the 17-year delay in publication has “compounded the McMurray and McFarland families’ concerns and frustrations”.

“To state this publicly, it is clear that Dame O’Loan had access to the intelligence on the agents and key suspects; this intelligence has been there for 17 years and has been causing the Police Ombudsman’s office difficulty in processing our complaint,” he said.

“The findings in this report, whilst welcomed in part, do not go far enough. It is clear that Special Branch held intelligence on key suspects involved in the murder of Constable McMurray.

“The Police Ombudsman’s report only focused on informant and state agent ‘Person A’, whilst other suspected state agents were brought to the attention of the Police Ombudsman.

“Why was the intelligence not shared or subjected to a slow waltz dissemination to CID investigators? The family are of the view, because of collusion between the Provisional IRA and British State, this is politically difficult for both the Provisional IRA and the British state to allow to be investigated.”

Phillip added that his wife “served all the communities without fear or favour and knew the risks involved in being a police officer at that time”.

“Constable McMurray was murdered by the PIRA assisted by the British Government, and we, the family of Constable McMurray, strongly contend that her murder could have been prevented,” he said.

“The current Chief Constable cannot be trusted with the investigation into the murder of Constable McMurray because the murder of Constable McMurray involves collusion with republican terrorists and this type of collusion will not be allowed to be investigated, as investigative leads may lead to Stormont and the destabilisation of Government and therefore is not in the national interest.”

In a statement released by the McMurray and McFarland families on Wednesday, they stated that successive chief constables from March 27, 1992 “have failed to interview key suspects, because these suspects are being protected by the state”.

“The McMurray and the McFarland families therefore call on the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to order a judge-led statutory inquiry into the murder of Constable McMurray as soon as possible,” the statement read.

“To Prime Minister Johnston they would like to say this; the British Government pursued the Libyan Government over the murder of WPC Yvonne Fletcher and rightly so. They would like to ask you Prime Minister Johnston, who can the family of Constable Colleen McMurray rely on to ensure her murder is properly investigated?

“It can’t rely on the PSNI, it can’t rely on the British Government, it can’t rely on the Stormont Government.

“Your legacy proposals if enacted will ensure no investigation takes place which will suit Whitehall, the Northern Ireland Office and the PIRA.”

Colleen’s family added that: “The day we allow the murder of a serving police officer whilst on duty protecting the community, to not be properly investigated in our society is an indictment on that society and a dangerous precedent.”

Solicitor for the McMurray and McFarland families, Barry O’Donnell, of Kevin R Winters & Co Solicitors, said the family “do not have any trust in the PSNI or any other police service to investigate the murder of Constable McMurray”.

“This is why the family call upon the Secretary of State to direct that a judge-led statutory inquiry into the murder of Constable Colleen McMurray is established,” he said.

Colleen’s sister, Marion Russell, said that being a policewoman “was her goal in life” but every time a report is published, or the case of her murder is revisited “it feels like it’s opening up a wound again”.

The sisters grew up on the family farm in Tyrone and Marion said pursuing a career in the police was “her ambition” but that her life was “cut far too short”.

“She had only been married to Phillip 18 months when she died, they had just built a house and planned to have a family — but all those plans just never came to fruition, she never got to live her life to the fullest,” she said.

“She was 18 when she started in the police, so she lived her whole adult life in it.”

Marion said that their parents, who ran a dairy farm outside Beragh, died within 13 weeks of each other last year.

“It’s heart-breaking that they died never knowing or finding out what happened to Colleen,” she said.

“There isn’t a day that goes past we don’t think of her.”

She added that it’s “hard to forget” the day she received the phone call that Colleen was taken to hospital after the attack.

“Colleen rang me that Friday evening only hours before it happened asking me what I wanted for a present because my son was being baptised that Sunday,” said Marion.

“That Sunday was also Mothering Sunday and that’s how we remember it now, around the anniversary of Colleen’s death, it’s hard to forget.

“All we wanted was some closure but every time this happens it opens up the wound again, we still haven’t got closure some 30 years on.”