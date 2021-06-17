British Government will introduce Irish language act in Northern Ireland in October

THE British government will introduce and Irish language act in Northern Ireland in October - if the Stormont Assembly does not do so by September.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has said her party will nominate a deputy first minister at Stormont after she said she received a commitment from the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster.

Ms McDonald said her party would nominate Michelle O’Neill as deputy first minister.

She said on Twitter after midnight: “The British Govt has tonight agreed to legislate for Acht Gaeilge.

“This is the only way to break the cycle of DUP obstruction of rights. Sinn Sinn Féin will nominate[Michelle O’Neill] as Deputy First Minister.

"We have important work ahead.”

She said following Irish language legislation by Westminster “we expect that (language) commissioners will be in place by March 2022, perhaps even earlier than that, but certainly within the mandate of the current assembly”.

“Of course this matter of language rights has been a long-running saga,” Ms McDonald added.

“For a very long time the DUP has sought to frustrate these rights and that is most unfortunate, it’s also unacceptable and tonight we have broken through that logjam of DUP obstructionism.”

She said the agreement with the UK Government marked a “special moment” for Irish-language speakers.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis told reporters he was “disappointed” the Stormont Executive had not brought Irish language legislation forward in the assembly.

“However, following my intensive negotiations with the parties over the last few days, I can confirm that if the Executive has not progressed legislation by the end of September, the UK Government will take the legislation through Parliament in Westminster,” he said.

“If that becomes necessary, we will introduce legislation in October 2021.”