Bringing down the Stormont institutions would be a high-risk strategy for Sinn Fein

Less than 18 months after its rebirth, power-sharing at Stormont is once again in jeopardy. It’s not hanging by a thread, but its future has definitely entered the at risk zone.

“If the odds of a collapse were 6/1 last week, they’re 2/1,” says a unionist source.

That walk and talk that Edwin Poots and Conor Murphy so publicly took around the Lough Erne resort at the British-Irish Council meeting last Friday had raised hopes that the wise heads in their parties would prevail and a crisis be averted.

Despite his hardline image, Poots personally has no problem with Irish language legislation.

Indeed, some on previous DUP talks’ teams thought he went much too far in trying to accommodate Sinn Fein on this one.

The problem is that he has privately promised his MLAs not to move on the issue this side of an Assembly election.

Even if he broke that pledge and tried to, he’s unlikely to get it approved at a party officers’ meeting.

While Sinn Fein was never going to bring down the Arlene Foster-led Executive on the issue, her resignation — and the need for Michelle O’Neill to be renominated as deputy First Minister — has gifted the party an opportunity. Sinn Fein has less to lose in all this than the DUP.

An autumn election would be disastrous for Edwin Poots’ party.

The new leader would be hit by blows on both sides — the forensic force of Jim Allister blasting him on the protocol, and Doug Beattie’s revitalised UUP squaring up with its liberal, modern unionist outlook.

On 16pc in last month’s LucidTalk poll (before a series of resignations from the party and the Paisley-Morrison duet), it’s hard to see the DUP returning to Stormont as the largest party.

So pulling the plug and heading to the polls will be a seriously tempting proposition for Sinn Fein.

Michelle O’Neill as First Minister would seem almost a certainty.

This Executive is not popular with the party’s grassroots.

There is an increasing lack of faith among the republican base that a partnership with Poots’ party will ever work.

They look at Ian Paisley's treatment of Health Minister Robin Swann and think if the DUP can be that obnoxious to a mild-mannered fellow unionist during a pandemic, it doesn't offer much hope for the future.

If Sinn Fein automatically nominated O’Neill without putting the failure to deliver Irish language legislation front and centre, it could be punished in republican areas at the next election.

And yet there are equally cogent arguments why the party needs to exercise caution.

Bringing down the Stormont institutions as a third wave of coronavirus looms — even with a narrative of unionist and British broken promises — is high-risk.

Despite having no love for the DUP, most nationalist voters’ priorities are still health and the economy.

Sinn Fein could lose out to the SDLP and Alliance if it collapses Stormont over the Irish language.

Mary Lou McDonald last night moved the pressure from the DUP to Boris Johnson’s government and called it to introduce Acht na Gaeilge at Westminster, giving London the power to save Stormont.

Such a move would save Poots’ skin, yet also make the DUP look powerless in the eyes of its own grassroots.