Bringing down the Stormont institutions would be a high-risk strategy for Sinn Fein

Suzanne Breen

DUP leader Edwin Poots. Credit: Liam McBurney Expand

Less than 18 months after its rebirth, power-sharing at Stormont is once again in jeopardy. It’s not hanging by a thread, but its future has definitely entered the at risk zone.

If the odds of a collapse were 6/1 last week, they’re 2/1,” says a unionist source.

That walk and talk that Edwin Poots and Conor Murphy so publicly took around the Lough Erne resort at the British-Irish Council meeting last Friday had raised hopes that the wise heads in their parties would prevail and a crisis be averted.

