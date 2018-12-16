'Brilliant gesture' - popular Dublin spots praised for offering Jo'Burger staff jobs after shock closure

Restaurant staff who lost their jobs after a popular Irish chain went into liquidation last week have been offered employment by a number of employers, including Eddie Rockets.

In a surprise announcement on Friday, the Jo’Burger chain, which owned some of Dublin’s most popular restaurants including Crackbird and Jo Burger, said they were to cease trading immediately.

In a statement on Twitter, American diner chain Eddie Rockets said they would like to hire any staff effected by the closure “straight away”.

“We are sorry to see any business close down. We would like to offer the staff of Jo’Burger jobs straight away, chefs, supervisors, waitress & porters jobs.

Jo Burger in Smithfield, one of the restaurants gone into liquidation. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

“Please contact us directly now and we will hire you,” the statement said.

Social media users praised the offer, describing it as a “brilliant gesture” in the run up to Christmas.

“Loving the love from one Irish company to another,” one person said.

“What a fabulous thing to do at this time of year. Well done Eddie Rockets,” added another.

Whelan’s bar and music venue, located on Wexford Street, also said they were "devastated” for former Jo’Burger staff and told them to get in contact with them.

“Devastated for the staff especially at this time of year. Get in touch and we’ll see what we can do.”

Jo Burger in Smithfield. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the ACS Group, a leading cleaning and hygiene company, said they were “not forgetting” the cleaning staff and encouraged them to contact them for employment.

The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said last week that his heart goes out to all affected staff members who have lost their jobs so close to Christmas.

“We will help them in whatever way we can to secure alternative employment, but the industry is in a very worrying time at the moment.

“Landlords are increasing their rents enormously, and with trends like these I can only imagine there will be more job losses in the first quarter of next year.”

Owned by Joe Macken, The Jo’Burger Group Ltd group said it was with “great regret” that their restaurants were closing down, in a statement shared on social media.

"A combination of factors including challenging trading conditions have forced this move," the statement said.

"Jo’burger, Crackbird, Hey Donna and Bar Giuseppe will cease trading effective immediately."

Online Editors