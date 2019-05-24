Bright colours and art deco - house 2019 sparks ideas for budding designers

Pink bathrooms, mahogany wood furniture and Edwardian style interiors – these are some of the trends that don’t need a comeback, according to people attending the house Interior Design event in the RDS this weekend.

Minimalism, bright colours and art deco are some favourites among the crowd.

Pauline Foley (29) Ranelagh at the CA Design Stand at the House Exibition in the RDS Main Hall.

Stepping into the RDs will transport you to an interior design haven, where differently designed rooms are on full display. house has kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, sculptures, and even beds on show.

The two day event will see leading Irish architects and interior designers cover topics like honing your personal interiors style, design disasters, and the illusion of space.

Speakers include interior design legends Dermot Bannon, Suzie McAdam, Hugh Wallace, Amanda Hilton Sawyer, and Róisín Lafferty.

Joanne Woolfe from Belfast says she came up on the train for the event.

Kiera Kilduff (22) Celbridge at the Orchard Home and Garden Celbridge Stand at the House Exibition in the RDS Main Hall.

“I am hoping to do up my house and we thought it would be great to come down and get some ideas. I love the deep dual colours of the sofas... the lovely greens and navies, even the pinks, and [thoss colours] on the walls.”

Daphne and Frank Forest from Dublin are downsizing and in the process of being a new house. “We are just having a look at wood, bathrooms and interiors generally… it’s nice, it’s very different,” says Daphne.

“We like everything minimalist… very little and everything very clean. I’d love a big kitchen that I could actually live in…. my whole house would focus around a new kitchen.”

“What actually happens is the house becomes dated. The house we have is quite functional, but it’s just old. When you see all this modern gear it looks fabulous,” says Frank.

Emma Mc Cormack (22) Celbridge at the Orchard Home and Garden Celbridge Stand at the House Exibition in the RDS Main Hall.

David Lavelle from Mayo is an architect and is at house to pick up ideas about what interior designs are popular in Ireland, after recently moving back home from London. “I love what’s happening with wood furniture, its real 1920s inspired... that’s my thing anyway.”

Rita from Dublin says she is finishing off her house. “I moved house about six years ago and while I’ve the basics done… it’s just a little bit of pop of colour… its more decoration rather than actual structure.”

“I like art deco. My house was built in the 30s so I’m kind of filling bits in, so that’s my preference.”

Meanwhile, Rachel is looking for fresh ideas for her home, and Tracy is building a new house. The friends travelled from Laois and say they have really enjoyed the event.

“I’m loving the greys, the coppers and the blush pinks,” says Rachel. Tracy is the opposite – she likes plain, simple and minimal.

One thing Tracy won’t have in her new house is a 70s style carpet. “The old designed carpets, the over patterned... [I’m] not a fan of.”

Japandi is a new interior design trend that combines Scandinavian rustic with Japanese minimalism, which interior designer Linda McNally gave a talk on.

Saoirse from Galway says Japandi is “a more comfortable and cosy feeling, so there’s a lot of wood and natural materials, to bring the outside in. I’m extending onto my own house so I am here for inspiration.”

Tickets are available on the door and cost €15. Children under 12 years of age are free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Opening times are Friday: 12pm – 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am – 5pm.

