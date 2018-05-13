Bridgey McBridgeface? Public asked to submit names for Ireland's longest (and tallest) bridge

Ireland's longest, and tallest, bridge is under construction on the border of Wexford and Kilkenny and the public are going to get a chance to help pick its name.

The bridge, currently called the N25 New Ross Bypass Bridge, is set to open next summer and at 887m long and 36m above the River Barrow, it will be a double record breaker for Ireland.

The bridge, which is costing €90m to build, will link Dunganstown and Stokestown in County Wexford to the Pink Rock, Ballyverneen area in County Kilkenny and bypass New Ross. The original proposed name for the structure, the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge, was eventually rejected after criticism that too many Kennedy-related names already existed in the New Ross area.

It was then agreed that a committee of local councillors would invite submissions from the public for the bridge's name and they would whittle that down to six names, which would then go to Piltown Municipal District and New Ross Municipal District for the final decision. That should rule out the possibility of Bridgey McBridgeFace getting the nod and there will also be strict conditions applied to the submissions.

Kilkenny Councillor Fidelis Doherty told the New Ross Standard about the submission process: "There will be some questions asked where you suggest your proposed name, explain why you think it’s a fitting name for the bridge. What relevance or connection this has to the area? What’s the benefit to the area of this name? And finally, what effect, if any, will this name have on tourism, employment or the socio-economic development of the area?" Councillor Doherty told Independent.ie that she favours the name the Pink Rock Bridge.

The submission forms will be made available in late May or early June and completed submission forms should be addressed N25 New Ross Bypass Bridge Naming Submission, c/o Wexford County Council, New Ross Municipal District, The Tholsel, New Ross or c/o Kilkenny County Council, Piltown Municipal District, Ferrybank Area Office, Ferrybank, Co. Kilkenny. Submission forms can also be posted or delivered to any Wexford County Council or Kilkenny County Council Office.

And the form can also be submitted by email to bridge@wexfordcoco.ie or bridge@kilkennycoco.ie.

Online Editors