Bridge columnist John Comyn marks a 50-year milestone of coming up trumps

A milestone in publishing is celebrated today as John Comyn marks 50 years writing the popular bridge column in the Sunday Independent.

“I love it still — absolutely,” the 85-year-old columnist says about the card game he has been playing for the past 70 years.

A renowned player who represented Ireland on bridge teams for many years, his first bridge column appeared in this newspaper on December 12, 1971. It has remained popular for half a century.

“I intend to carry on and I might get into the Guinness Book of Records for the longest-running bridge column in the world some day,” he says.

He was 15 when he began playing bridge in 1951 in Drogheda, Co Louth, where he grew up. His friend Jim McMahon taught him the game and they played together for years.

His journalism career began with the Argus newspaper in Drogheda in the early 1950s. In 1960 he was appointed assistant sports editor of the Sunday Independent by the newspaper’s editor Hector Legge.

He remembers the newspaper’s bridge columns in the past consisting only of hands of cards played in games. When he was later appointed as bridge columnist by the next editor, Conor O’Brien, he immediately began including news items on bridge activities in Ireland.

“I reported on the hands played in games and why a player did what he did. I might also write what he or she should have done,” John says.

“Many players write to me about my column, sometimes to disagree. It’s been a wonderfully interesting activity for me over the years.”

While he rose to become head of sport for Independent Newspapers, his bridge columns continued in the Sunday Independent under all its subsequent editors — Michael Hand, Aengus Fanning, Anne Harris, Cormac Bourke and now Alan English.

Since the Covid pandemic hit, bridge players have switched to playing games online.

“I don’t like playing online at all. In normal times, games in bridge clubs are divided into various standards but they seem to be all together online. But I still play online seven nights a week. I love the game. It’s great to have it,” John says.

“It may be a long time before we can get back to playing as normal. It keeps the mind active. People can leave their minds drift when they retire, but scientists have said playing bridge can help ward off conditions like dementia.”

The game brought him to every county in Ireland and he believes Bray to have some of the best players.

Playing in Co Clare had a special appeal for him as his father Michael was from Kilrush. John was six years old when his father, a detective sergeant, was awarded a Gold Scott Medal for bravery after he survived being shot in the stomach by an IRA suspect in 1942.

As an international player, John played on Irish teams throughout Europe. He fondly remembers a tournament in Amsterdam in the 1970s when the Irish team finished ahead of world champions Italy, and their legendary player Giorgio Belladonna congratulated the Irish on their achievement.

He remembers meeting movie star Omar Sharif, a bridge champion, at several international tournaments, and also the brilliant British woman Rixi Markus.

However, he says the best player he ever encountered was Pat Walshe, from Listowel, Co Kerry.

While bridge players can be “a fairly serious bunch,” the outright “king of characters” in the game was Monty Rosenberg from Belfast, who had a tremendous sense of humour.

As well as his newspaper career and bridge-playing prowess, John also found time to do weekend work as a commentator for RTÉ on athletics, horse racing, and GAA matches.

He was involved in the selection of the first ever GAA All Star teams, which also took place 50 years ago this year. He was working for RTÉ at the Munich Olympics in 1972 when Israeli athletes were taken hostage by Palestinian gunmen in a nearby building.

John was a member of the Rathmines and Rathgar Musical Society and was 25 when he won first place in a tenor competition at the 1961 Feis Ceoil.

He is a member of his local Ballyroan Bridge Club in Dublin. His wife Anne took up bridge in recent years and she keeps getting better, he says. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.

“You’re never too old to start playing bridge. I would encourage people to start — it’s a great game,” he says.