THE body of an Irishman honeymooning in Greece has been found after he was caught up in wildfires that swept through a resort.

THE body of an Irishman honeymooning in Greece has been found after he was caught up in wildfires that swept through a resort.

'Brian always put others before himself' - Tributes paid as body of tragic groom found in wake of Greece wildfires

After an extensive search, the family of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp received the devastating news yesterday afternoon that he was among the 80 people killed in the blaze.

He married his partner Zoe Holohan last week before they flew out for their honeymoon. When the deadly blaze tore through the coastal town of Mati, the couple became separated as they tried to escape.

Ms Holohan, who works in the advertising department of the ‘Sunday World’ newspaper, was hospitalised in Athens having suffered burns.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and Zoe Holohan

It is understood she will remain there for a period while she awaits surgery.

A source close to Ms Holohan told Independent.ie that both families had travelled to Greece with the Irish consulate with the hope of finding Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp alive.

However, the Irish Embassy in Athens confirmed the tragic news yesterday afternoon.

“I’m very sorry to confirm that we do have the death of an Irish citizen and it has been confirmed as Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp,” said the Irish Ambassador to Greece, Orla O’Hanrahan.

“Our sympathies and thoughts go out to his family at this time.” she added.

The Holohan and O’Callaghan-Westropp families also released a statement verifying Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp’s death.

They said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp.

“The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

“Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later stage.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for INM said the company learned of the couple’s plight with “great sadness” and that the thoughts and prayers of those within the company are with the Holohan and O’Callaghan-Westropp families.

The Dubliner, from Kilmainham, was general manager of catering company Ready Chef.

He was also an active member of Blood Bikes East for more than a year. As the secretary for the voluntary organisation, the motorbike enthusiast helped provide free emergency transport services to Dublin-based hospitals.

Chairman of Blood Bikes East Brendan Conroy told the Irish Independent that he was “more than a volunteer”.

“Brian got along so well with everyone and I would personally consider him to be a very good friend,” he said.

“I was only at his wedding last week and was in total shock when I found out that he was among those missing.”

Mr Conroy described Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp as a “trojan worker” who had always puts others before himself.

“As the secretary of Blood Bikes East, Brian was always at the forefront developing the organisation and providing vital services to hospitals.

“He’s been with us for just over a year and has applied his business knowledge and management skills to really help us thrive.”

The Greek-Irish Society also paid tribute.

"The Greek-Irish Society would like to express its sincere condolences to the wife, family and friends of Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp and to all the other families of the victims of this disaster."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he was “devastated” to learn the honeymooner was among the missing as a result of the wildfires in Greece.

Mr Varadkar pledged the support of the Government and said that the Irish team on the ground would provide every assistance to those affected.

“I can assure you that our embassy team in Ireland are in touch with the Greek authorities and will do anything that we can to help support our citizens over there,” he added.

The small community of Mati, a popular tourist resort with Greek holiday-makers around 30km east of Athens, has been among the worst areas hit by the devastating wildfires.

At least 80 people have been killed, while dozens more have been injured.

However, this figure is expected to rise.

Online Editors