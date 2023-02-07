| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Brexit was a ‘colossal mistake’ says former UK Prime Minister John Major

John Major addresses the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire Expand

Close

John Major addresses the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

John Major addresses the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

John Major addresses the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Jonathan McCambridge

Britain made a "colossal mistake" when it left the EU, former UK Prime Minister John Major has said.

He told a Westminster committee that while he is not a "significant Europhile", he believes the UK was stronger in the EU.

Most Watched

Privacy