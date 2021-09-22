| 14.3°C Dublin

Brendan Mullin profile: One of the last great amateurs of Irish rugby who then made a name in the finance world

Brendan Mullin leaving the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Brendan Mullin leaving the District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Jon Ihle

Brendan Mullin was a shining light in a dark era in Ireland’s rugby history.

A classy centre capable of splitting defences, he was the country’s leading try scorer until Brian O’Driscoll came along and broke his record in 2003.

He and O’Driscoll both attended Blackrock College as boys, before going on to star at the top end of the game.

