Brendan Kennelly: ‘His poetry was meant to be read aloud and savoured like a good Irish whiskey’

Liam Collins reflects on the Kerry poet who loved life and loved people

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy
Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

/

Brendan Kennelly pictured in 2012. Photo: David Conachy

Liam Collins

With his beatific smile and twinkling eyes, his mellifluous Kerry brogue and a red scarf wrapped carelessly around his neck, Brendan Kennelly appeared more like a flamboyant actor ‘resting’ after a successful run in the theatre, than an introspective poet.

He loved life, he loved people, no matter what station they held in life, indeed the less academic they were the more he enjoyed talking to them. His poetry was meant to be read aloud, to bring out the full flavour of the words he rolled around in his mouth and savoured like a good Irish whiskey.

Sadly, his last months were marred by the tragic death of his beloved only daughter, Doodle (Kristen) at a young age of 51.

