Brendan Kennelly: ‘His poetry was meant to be read aloud and savoured like a good Irish whiskey’

With his beatific smile and twinkling eyes, his mellifluous Kerry brogue and a red scarf wrapped carelessly around his neck, Brendan Kennelly appeared more like a flamboyant actor ‘resting’ after a successful run in the theatre, than an introspective poet.

He loved life, he loved people, no matter what station they held in life, indeed the less academic they were the more he enjoyed talking to them. His poetry was meant to be read aloud, to bring out the full flavour of the words he rolled around in his mouth and savoured like a good Irish whiskey.

Sadly, his last months were marred by the tragic death of his beloved only daughter, Doodle (Kristen) at a young age of 51.

When last I met him it was far from encounters in O’Neill’s pub in Suffolk Street, which he loved too much, the book launches or the opening of the opulent resort, Mount Juliet in Kilkenny, which he christened with a beautiful double entendre, emphasising the word ‘mount.’

By the time of our last meeting, July, 2017, he had swapped his rooms in Trinity College Dublin, where he was Professor of Modern English, for a nursing home in Listowel, Co. Kerry, not far from his beloved birthplace, Ballylongford. But even there, he hadn’t lost his enthusiasm for observations on the absurdity of life.

When an old man sitting along the wall let out “a bellow” of anguish, Kennelly smiled: “It’s a funny thing” he said, “a quick shout from a fellah sitting alone in a chair.”

He left Kerry at the age of 16 and only returned to die there, when he was in his early 80s. His teacher in Tarbert advised him to apply for a scholarship to Trinity College, funded in 1888 for “students of limited means who are natives of Co. Kerry.”

He went, but he didn’t like it.

“I was absolutely alone – I think I was the only rural Irishman in the place” he said. Afterwards he worked in the ESB and as a bus conductor in London. He loved Dublin and its glorious squalor in those years, when few people had money. He would come out the gates of Trinity College at 5am to walk around the awakening city and talk to the working men collecting the debris from the nigh before, or down-and-out’s emerging from their lonely night shelters, who greeted him: “Morning Professor, have you a few bob at all” and if he had, he gave it to them.

He would sit alone in Graham O’Sullivan’s near the bottom of Dawson Street, then one of the few coffee houses in the city, watching the passing parade thinking the thoughts that would later emerge in his poetry and writing. Of course, his private life was a mess, his marriage to the American poet Margaret O’Brien didn’t survive “the lost years” of his drinking, but he gave it up in the mid 1980’s.

“I drank fairly heavily” he says of those days, recalling the characters he met in ‘early houses’ where he drank with dockers “and the odd priest coming in for a few drinks to see them through the day.”

He also avoided becoming ‘a man of letters.’ “I was more a rhymer than a reader” he told me during that last, sad, meeting. “I listened to the ballads the people sang in the street.” The Oxford Companion to Irish Literature sums him up: “Throughout his poetry there is an impulse to let humanity speak of its disgrace as well as its love, making his work a form of liberation.”

Although the author of more than 50 books, poetry, novels, plays and essays he always knew what it was like to be a ‘local’ whether in Dublin or Kerry.

Kennelly played for Kerry in the 1954 All-Ireland minor Gaelic football final against Roscommon, which they lost in the dying seconds of the game. When a bust was unveiled in Ballylongford some years ago, to commemorate his achievements as a writer, one man came out of the crowd and said: “Its great to see you, but aren’t you the little boy who lost the All-Ireland for us.”

He smiles wistfully at the memory. “They never forget that at home in your village, you know.”

When he did ‘The Meaning of Life’ with Gay Byrne, the broadcaster asked him to sum up his life. “I think I was a teacher” he replied. “If my students learned as much from me as I was learning from them, that to me is education. The Latin word ‘educo’ means to lend your ideas, that is the most important thing I tried to do in my life.”

