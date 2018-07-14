Bray Head Cliff Walk closed as fire continues to blaze

Gardai have warned the public that the Bray Head Cliff Walk is closed this afternoon as firefighters continue to tackle the fire on Bray Head.

The wildfire began early yesterday morning and has continued into this afternoon.

Gardai said the closure of the popular Bray to Greystones walk is due to the excess smoke in the area.

"The Bray Head Cliff Walk is closed as a safety precaution in relation to the risk of smoke inhalation," a Garda spokesperson said.

Wicklow Fire Service confirmed earlier this morning that defensive firefighting continued last night, and the fire remains under control today.

"Air Corp operations on Bray Head ended at 10 pm, offensive firefighting by Wicklow Fire Service ended at midnight. Defensive firefighting continued through the night.

"Current outbreak is under control, damping of areas will continue through the day."

Train services have resumed between Bray and Greystones after the line was closed yesterday due to fire damage to signalling and telecom cables, according to Irish Rail.

Gardai have also extended a warning against the use of drones in the area, after aerial firefighting was stood down due to drone activity yesterday evening.

"We continue to ask that no drones are used in the area for safety reasons," Gardai said.

"Anyone who sees anybody operating a drone in the area is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300."

Lads from @FireWicklow and Bray @GardaTraffic here helping stop the fire hit the mast and houses in Windgates on #BrayHead pic.twitter.com/dShPow0UUe — Kathryn Mason MPRII (@MASONRYie) July 14, 2018

Online Editors