A seven-year-old child has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin this evening.

Boy (7) dies after being struck by a truck in Dublin

The crash happened on St Joseph's Way in Ballymun shortly after 4.30pm.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "A young male child (7 years) was struck by a truck.

"He was removed to Temple Street Children's University Hospital in a serious condition and passed away this evening.

"The driver of the truck (male 30 years) was also removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Garda Collision Investigators are at the scene, the road remains closed and local diversions are in palce.

The Health and Safety Authority has also been notified about the crash.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can help with their investigation to contact them at Ballymun Garda Station 01 - 6664400, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

