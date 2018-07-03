SEVEN people were injured, including a six year old boy, after two separate accidents in Cork.

Boy (6) in serious condition as seven rushed to hospital after two road accidents

Six people were injured in a head-on collision on the N20 Cork-Limerick road just outside Charleville yesterday.

Multiple units of Cork and Limerick Fire Brigades as well as Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulances attended the scene which was roughly 3km outside Charleville.

Three of the injured were transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and three to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

One of those suffered serious injuries and was rushed to CUH by air ambulance.

The person is said to be in a serious condition in CUH.

A section of the N20 road was closed as a result and Gardaí urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, a six year old boy was injured in an accident between Belgooly and Riverstick on the main Kinsale Road.

Details of the accident, which occurred before 7pm, remain unclear.

The youngster was rushed to CUH with what are described as serious injuries.

The route was blocked in both directions and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Diversions will remain in place for some time.

Online Editors