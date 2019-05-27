A YOUNG boy and a man (30s) died in a collision this evening.

Boy (5) and man killed as three others rushed to hospital after collision involving truck and car

A girl was also airlifted to hospital, while two other adults were hospitalised for their injuries.

Traffic Alert: Collision on the N80 Tullamore - Mountmellick road. Gardaí and Emergency Services at the scene. Road closed - diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/GjHLdJTGdz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 27, 2019

A car and a truck collided in Offaly on the N80 road between Tullamore and Mountmellick at around 5pm this evening.

The male driver of the car and a five-year-old boy who was a passenger, tragically lost their lives in the crash.

Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic accident on the N80 outside Killeigh in Offaly Picture: Arthur Carron

A young girl was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries and a man who was also a passenger in the car has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The driver of the truck was also brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with minor injuries.

The crash occurred between Scrubb Cross and Killeigh.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

