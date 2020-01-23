Boy (4) found unresponsive at crèche died of viral infection, inquest hears

THE HEARTBROKEN parents of a four-year-old boy who died from an acute viral infection after being found unresponsive while sleeping in an indoor tree house at an Irish crèche have pleaded for lessons to be learned from his tragic death.

John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll issued the plea as they said they don't want any other family to endure their nightmare of loss.

The couple - from Douglas in Cork - called for all Irish crèches to have adequate policies to ensure they are safe places for children especially in respect of proper sleep monitoring and record keeping.

They also demanded that Tusla ensure all such policies are in place and enforced before a crèche is allowed to open.

Further, they said that any child like Cillian - who had autism - should not have their vital assistance curtailed because of financial constraints from the State.

The inquest before Cork Coroner Philip Comyn heard that Cillian had slept for almost two and a half hours in the indoor tree house at the crèche that day - a very unusual thing for him as he was a very active child.

While care staff insisted he was checked every ten minutes while he was asleep, a special Sleep Rest Chart had not been filled out that day for the children.

It had not been filled out for several days beforehand - and one staff member said she was unaware that details of children's individual rest times, appearance and even room temperature should have been logged.

Cillian had been dropped as usual by his father to the Kindercare Crèche in Ballincollig, Co Cork at 8.10am on December 14 2018.

Cillian - who had been ill with tonsillitis the previous month - had been in good form and greeted his special Department of Education-sanctioned tutor, Christine Murray, with a 'Hi' and a hug that morning.

He played for a while wearing his Christmas jumper until his tutor noticed he was sleepy and she brought him to the indoor tree house which was described as his "comfort place."

He then fell asleep on a cushion while she sat beside him.

Ms Murray checked on him every 10 minutes before she finished work around lunchtime.

She then asked other crèche staff to check on the little boy and to wake him for his lunch.

When she left, he was breathing normally and had "rosy cheeks."

Crèche worker Ciara O'Connor said she checked on Cillian and, at around 1.15pm, saw him briefly sit up and look around before lying back down and continuing sleeping.

Later, when another crèche worker checked on Cillian she became concerned.

Other staff members ran to her aid when she shouted in distress after being unable to rouse the little boy.

Ms O'Connor performed emergency cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while the emergency services were alerted.

The little boy vomited as CPR was being performed.

Cillian was later rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) while his parents were contacted and they raced to CUH.

John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll said they were shocked to discover, on arrival at CUH, that their son was critically ill.

"We were eventually allowed to see Cillian in the intensive care unit. As soon as we saw him we could see our little boy was no longer there," Mr O'Driscoll said.

Cillian was later taken off life support and died.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster found that Cillian had died from a cardio-respiratory attack as a result of a severe viral infection which had first attacked his lungs and then his heart muscle.

She said he must have had the viral infection for some time but that it was likely it was sub-clinical or displayed absolutely no symptoms of the illness.

The inquest jury returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

His family expressed concern that the little boy had been asleep for almost two and a half hours - and that a vigorous check on him during his unusually long sleep might have spotted indications of the advancing viral infection.

"Whilst nothing can bring Cillian back, and our pain will be with us forever, we do hope that lessons can be learnt from today."

The crèche had passed a full Tusla inspection in May 2018 - just seven months before Cillian's death.

However, Tusla highlighted the absence of a sleep monitoring policy for older children in the creche.

A Tusla official said the crèche had been inspected again in December 2018 as well as March and September 2019 and the issues raised had been dealt with.

Safe sleep policies and monitoring are all in place.

"A child asleep at any stage should be recorded in the sleep record - not only does it need to be recorded but the child needs to be in the appropriate place to sleep," a Tusla report stressed.

Online Editors