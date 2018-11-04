News Irish News

Sunday 4 November 2018

Boy (16) arrested in connection with hit-and-run - which injured woman (51) - released from custody

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. (Stock picture)
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. (Stock picture)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A boy (16) who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Co Kildare has been released from custody.

The incident happened at Canal Bridge, Osberstown, Naas shortly before 8.30pm on Friday night.

A 51-year-old woman, a pedestrian, was hit after a car initially struck a parked car.

She remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News