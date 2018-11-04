Boy (16) arrested in connection with hit-and-run - which injured woman (51) - released from custody

A boy (16) who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Co Kildare has been released from custody.

A boy (16) who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Co Kildare has been released from custody.

The incident happened at Canal Bridge, Osberstown, Naas shortly before 8.30pm on Friday night.

A 51-year-old woman, a pedestrian, was hit after a car initially struck a parked car.

She remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital.

A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

