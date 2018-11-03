A 51-year-old woman has been hospitalised following a hit-and-run in Naas, Co Kildare shortly before 8.30pm last night.

Boy (16) arrested - and abandoned car seized - after woman (51) seriously injured in hit-and-run

The serious crash occurred on Canal Bridge at Osberstown when a car collided with a parked car and then hit the female pedestrian.

The car involved failed to stop and the woman remains in serious condition at Tallaght hospital.

Gardai have seized an abandoned car for technical examination in relation to the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested earlier this morning and is detained at Naas Garda station

The road was closed for a period of time to facilitate a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and investigations are on-going.

Those with any relevant information have been asked to contact Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

