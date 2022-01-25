A 14-year-old boy is being treated in hospital for facial injuries after being shot in an incident in Tallaght, south Dublin this evening.

Gardaí said the boy was shot by what is believed to be a pellet gun during an incident outside a shop in the Bawnlea area of Tallaght around 5pm today.

He was taken to the Crumlin Children’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have yet to determine whether the facial injuries received by the boy were caused by pellets from a shotgun or by a pellet gun.

Initial reports stated the boy was lucky to escape serious injury when a reckless gunman fired shots from a shotgun at a group of youths standing outside a shop in the Bawnlea area this evening.

However it was unclear tonight whether this was the case and sources say that it is “very likely” the “superficial injuries” he suffered were caused by a pellet gun.

Multiple garda units rushed to the scene after the shooting but there have been no arrests so far in the case.

The incident unfolded shortly after 5pm outside a shop in the Bawnlea area.

The victim is understood to have received a pellet wound to his face.

The local boy’s injuries are described as non-life threatening and it is understood that he made his way home before being brought to hospital in an ambulance.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident at a shop in the Bawnlea area of Tallaght, Dublin 24, at approximately 5pm this evening, Tuesday 25th January, 2022.

“A male juvenile teen received facial injuries (not life threatening) and was taken to Crumlin Hospital for treatment. Enquires are ongoing.”