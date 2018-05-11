Boy (14) missing for three weeks may have travelled to the UK
A 14-year-old boy has been missing from the Kilkenny area for three weeks.
Michael Carthy was last seen on Friday, April 20. It is believed that he may be in Clonmel or Manchester in the UK.
The teen has been described as 5ft, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
