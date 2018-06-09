A young boy has been killed after a car he was driving crashed in Co Donegal.

Boy (14) killed after car he was driving crashes in Donegal

The young teen, understood to be 14, died after the incident on the Inishowen Peninsula between 5pm and 6pm on Friday evening.

Gardai confirmed last night that the teenager was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the collision which took place in Redcastle, Co.Donegal. The incident is understood to have happened between the towns of Moville and Redcastle close to an area known as Clar.

Fire services, garda and ambulance vehicles rushed to the single vehicle collision at Tully Alley shortly before 6pm, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the teenager was the sole occupant of the car.

The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year at Moville Community College. The boy’s body was taken to the morgue in Letterkenny Hospital.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Gardai. The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors