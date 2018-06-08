Boy (14) killed after car he was driving crashes in Donegal
A young boy has been killed after a car he was driving crashed in Co Donegal.
The young teen, understood to be 14, died after the incident on the Inishowen Peninsula just after 7pm this evening.
The incident is understood to have happened between the towns of Moville and Redcastle close to an area known as Clar.
It is understood the teenager was the sole occupant of the car.
The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year at Moville Community College.
His parents and younger siblings are being comforted following the tragedy.
A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Gardai.
Online Editors