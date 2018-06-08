News Irish News

Friday 8 June 2018

Boy (14) killed after car he was driving crashes in Donegal

The closed off road where a young man lost his life in a car accident in North Donegal PIC: North West Newspix
The closed off road where a young man lost his life in a car accident in North Donegal PIC: North West Newspix

Stephen Maguire

A young boy has been killed after a car he was driving crashed in Co Donegal.

The young teen, understood to be 14, died after the incident on the Inishowen Peninsula just after 7pm this evening.

The incident is understood to have happened between the towns of Moville and Redcastle close to an area known as Clar.

It is understood the teenager was the sole occupant of the car.

The boy is understood to be the eldest of a young family and had just completed second year at Moville Community College.

His parents and younger siblings are being comforted following the tragedy.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Gardai.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News