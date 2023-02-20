Boy (10) in ‘serious condition’ after mountain bike hit by car

A 10-year-old boy has been left in a “serious condition” following a road traffic collision in Lisburn.

The incident occurred at 2.15pm on Sunday in the Prince William Road area near its junction with the Knockmore Road where the young boy was riding a mountain bike.

He was later taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The PSNI have said they are investigating, and the driver of the car, a black Audi Q3 was spoken to at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23.”