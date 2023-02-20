| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Boy (10) in ‘serious condition’ after mountain bike hit by car

Police say they are investigating and car driver was spoken to at scene

Stock image(Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

Close

Stock image(Liam McBurney/PA)

Stock image(Liam McBurney/PA)

Stock image(Liam McBurney/PA)

Kurtis Reid

A 10-year-old boy has been left in a “serious condition” following a road traffic collision in Lisburn.

The incident occurred at 2.15pm on Sunday in the Prince William Road area near its junction with the Knockmore Road where the young boy was riding a mountain bike. 

Most Watched

Privacy