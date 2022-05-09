Boxing champion Bernard Dunne: ‘I made the right decision to leave IABA’

Former world boxing champion Bernard Dunne pictured with Olympic boxing medallist Kenny Egan at the opening of Coeliac Society of Ireland’s new HQ in Clondalkin, Dublin, yesterday, at the launch of Coeliac Awareness Week 2022. Photo: Frank McGrath

Former world champion boxer Bernard Dunne has said he will not be going back to the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) despite a plea to reconsider his resignation as head of the High Performance Unit (HPU).

He issued a complaint in writing to the IABA last November, alleging his position had been undermined by an unsigned “SWOT Analysis Position Paper”. This was claimed to have been written after a survey on Irish boxing, and he considered the analysis highly damaging to his position.

Dunne (42) believed the intent of the letter – for which he was not consulted – was to discredit him in both a personal and professional capacity.

In his complaint, he named two IABA board members he believed had an involvement in the drafting of the letter, which he alleged drew some damaging and unsubstantiated conclusions with regard to his position.

Dunne has not returned to his work as the High Performance Unit director since the Tokyo Olympic Games and, after a proposed hearing into his complaint against the two board members was postponed recently, he decided to resign from the position.

In a statement issued last Wednesday, the IABA said its acceptance of his resignation was provisional as it had asked him to reconsider his decision.

But speaking to Independent.ie today, the former super bantamweight champion said he had made “the right decision”, and he hoped that the remaining coaches and athletes would get the support they need to succeed.

“I think I made the right decision for the people that I care about, which would be the athletes, the coaches and my own personal family. It was the right decision,” he said.

“Things didn't happen overnight. It's been a long time. My only concern would be the coaches that are left there running the ship. They need to be given protection and support so that they can just do their job because they are an excellent coaching team that are still there,” he added.

Dunne said he had spoken to the coaches before he resigned because he wanted them to hear the news from him.

“I spoke to all my coaches and spoke to some athletes, so when I spoke to the coaches and athletes I told them what my decision was and what I was going to do. I did that before I handed in my notice of resignation. I wanted them to hear it from me. I'd have huge respect for the people who work in that high-performance system.

"They’re a world-class team. The coaches and support staff and the athletes themselves, they’d have huge expectation and want to succeed,” he said.

“My concern would be the guys that are still there, that they're protected now from outside influence and allowed to do the job that we all know they can do because it's a world-class team that they have.

"And if they’re allowed to focus on the job and get the job done, they'll be (fine), and that's one thing I'd like to happen. I'd like the coach to be getting that support from the powers that be, either in Sport Ireland or at Government level, just to protect them from external influence outside the unit that wants to dictate what should happen,” he explained.

In its statement last week, the IABA said it has always regarded this document that Dunne had complained of as a “malicious and an appalling attack on a member of staff and on the High Performance Unit”.

“(IABA) CEO Fergal Carruth and chair Ciarán Kirwan have both commented publicly on the grave nature of this attack on a staff member, and have repeatedly stated unequivocal support for Bernard Dunne in his position as HPU director,” it said.

"Under Bernard’s leadership, the HPU has been reinvigorated in the wake of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Since his appointment, Ireland’s boxers won two Olympic medals – gold and bronze – (and) 27 medals at World and European level, a feat made more remarkable by the fact Ireland’s boxers were not in competition for long periods of time due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

The IABA added that an initial hearing of Dunne’s complaint, made in October 2021, took place at the end of April, and was adjourned with the agreement of all parties, and that the process is ongoing.

“It’s important to note that there are 28,000 people in the Irish boxing family, and, like all families, there can be divergent views. A small cohort of the Irish boxing family, however, has expressed robust dissatisfaction with the High Performance Unit since its inception in 2003,” it added.