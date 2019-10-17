Boxer accused of breaking Kevin Lunney's nose faces prosecution for allegedly assaulting police officers

An amateur boxer accused of breaking the nose of Co Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney is facing prosecution for allegedly assaulting two police officers during his arrest.

Bernard McGovern, 22, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court today on charges connected to his detention last month.

A judge was told defence lawyers want to view body-worn footage of the alleged incident before saying if he will contest the case.

McGovern, of Springtown Road in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, is facing extradition proceedings after being detained on a European Arrest Warrant.

He is wanted in the Republic of Ireland over claims he was involved in an attack on two Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executives at a service station in Co Cavan on February 1.

Previous courts were told Mr Lunney suffered a broken nose and his colleague, Dara O'Reilly, had a cup of hot water poured onto his face.

McGovern is not accused of any role in separate events last month when Mr Lunney was abducted close to his home.

In that incident the businessman was beaten, stabbed and dumped by a roadside across the border in Co Cavan.

He is a director in a company made up of elements of the former business empire founded by ex-tycoon Sean Quinn Sr.

Mr Quinn, at one time Ireland's richest man, has repeatedly and emphatically condemned any targeting of those now running QIH.

Attempts to have McGovern extradited are on hold pending the outcome of the case against him in Belfast.

He faces charges of assaulting two PSNI officers - one male and one female - and resisting police.

The alleged offences were committed on September 19 - the day he was detained on the arrest warrant.

In court today defence solicitor Michael Brentnall confirmed prosecution papers have been served in the case.

But he said: "There is body-worn video which we need to see."

District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case for two weeks, when attitude to the charges is expected to be given.

Excusing McGovern from attending on the next date, Mr Magill told him: "You've come a long way to get here.

"I'm going to put this back to October 31. Hopefully your solicitor will be able to tell us then what you intend to do."

