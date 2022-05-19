Bouncy castle shortage leaves children deflated during peak season for communion celebrations

Parents trying to hire a bouncy castle over the next two weekends are being let down by the lack of availability amid a huge surge in communion and confirmation celebrations.

Some parents keen to throw special post-Covid get-togethers booked inflatables as far back as late last year as soon as primary schools released the calendar for the two sacraments.

Families are paying more than €200 to hire an average-sized bouncy castle, with some companies stipulating they must be rented for a minimum of two days.

Customers could pay up to €300 for a super-sized castle, while disco domes with inflatable slides are becoming increasingly popular, costing from €160.

Many of the best-known companies in Dublin have limited or no availability for weekend bookings this month as families make the most of religious celebrations and use them for a long-awaited catch-up with family and friends.

Due to Covid, many schools are staggering the sacraments over the course of the week, but parents are waiting until the weekend to properly celebrate, creating the surge in demand.

In addition to hiring bouncy castles, there has been a big market in party add-ons such as candy carts, candy-floss machines and chocolate fountains as families splash the cash.

Some families who have a communion and a confirmation within a short space of time have been having one big party for both days.

Arina Lewkowski, who runs the family business Magic Bouncy Castle with her husband Michael, said they had been “very busy”, especially for the month

of May, with steady bookings coming in for next month as well.

But she said that even during lockdown, once the restrictions on bouncy castles lifted, they were “kept going” with parents hiring inflatables as a treat for their children after being cooped up for so long.

“There has been a big boom. May was booked out a few months in advance, and even now we’re still fielding so many calls and emails from parents,” Ms Lewkowski said.

“We were booked out so quickly. Even the small bouncy castles that are

tiny and for toddlers, even those are gone. This is mainly due to the communions, for sure.”

Many people were using communions to catch up with loved ones they might not have seen since the pandemic, she said.

“We can see it among our clients, how happy they are to get back to reunite with their friends and family and have a proper get-together. Covid was so difficult, especially for kids, and they really need to play and have fun.”

Ms Lewkowski said it was “heartbreaking” having to tell parents there was no availability because they were limited to their supply of stock, which range in price from €89 for the standard size up to €169 for a disco dome.

“I feel very sad about not having a bouncy castle available for them as I know how much they are waiting for this,” she said.

Bouncy castle company owner Margaret Nugent, who has been in the business for four years, said the demand had been “huge”.

“The minute the school calendar came in, we would have had people contacting us as far back as September and October,” she said. “We were forced to open the bookings way earlier than we normally would have, just because of the demand.”

Her Dublin-based company has 19 castles and 10 marquees, and she said they were now fully booked for the next two weekends.

She has also been getting calls from parents trying to source a castle at the last-minute for their child’s big day.

“People had been let down by a provider and I had mums crying on the phone – their son or daughter’s party was about to start and they had no castle for them. It was awful. I’m assuming a lot of them would have been admin errors with double bookings,” she said.

It has been a tough few years for those in the bouncy castle business in Ireland, given they were unable to operate under Level 5 Covid restrictions.

The main insurer pulled out of the market in 2019 over concerns about personal injury payouts, meaning some companies are operating without public liability cover. Parents hiring a bouncy castle now must do so at their own risk.