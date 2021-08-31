Bóthar facing multiple employment cases after staff lay-offs in wake of funds scandal

Embattled development aid charity Bóthar is facing a number of employment cases after letting most of its staff go in the wake of the scandal over the misappropriation of funds by its former chief executive.

The organisation, which exports farm animals to families in developing countries, has been ordered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to pay compensation to a former worker who was made redundant.

According to sources familiar with the matter, further employment cases involving redundant ex-employees are now in the pipeline.

The WRC adjudication was made in favour of administrator Olivia Cumiskey, who was one of five employees let go in May after the charity decided to halt fundraising the previous month amid revelations about the actions of former CEO David Moloney.

Earlier this month, it awarded Ms Cumiskey €7,384 after upholding complaints she made about a deduction from her pay, not being compensated for untaken holidays and not being provided with a contract of employment.

The award and other looming cases signal further turmoil for the charity, the future of which remains uncertain.

Bóthar declined to comment. It is currently involved in civil proceedings aimed at recovering funds taken by Mr Moloney and is to pursue a claim against the estate of its late co-founder Peter Ireton.

Mr Moloney denied wrongdoing when Bóthar secured orders freezing his assets in April but later admitted to his involvement in an elaborate scheme he claims he and Mr Ireton used to steal €1.1m.

The matter is being investigated by gardaí and Mr Moloney has not been charged with any offence. Mr Ireton was found dead at his home in Limerick on April 19, just days after the High Court was told Bóthar was investigating “substantial payments” he allegedly received. He had denied any impropriety.

Bóthar made five staff redundant in May. There is no suggestion any of them was involved in or knew about the misappropriation of funds.

Ms Cumiskey had worked for the charity for almost five years. Her first complaint related to being deducted a day’s wages for not working on Good Friday, which she said had always been considered a company holiday.

Adjudication officer Úna Glazier-Farmer found the complaint was “well founded”, citing an email from Mr Moloney in April 2020, setting out that Good Friday was given as a holiday, and the employee handbook, which described it as a “company holiday”.

She awarded Ms Cumiskey €115 for a breach of the Payment of Wages Act 1991.

The second complaint concerned 53 days’ annual leave Ms Cumiskey claimed she was due on the termination of her employment. These included carried over leave days and days owed for overtime.

Bóthar accepted Mr Moloney permitted some employees to carry-over annual leave into the following year despite not having the “authority to do so” as the charity’s board never authorised the indefinite carry-over of holidays.

Ms Glazier-Farmer awarded Ms Cumiskey €6,115 in respect of the 53 days.

The adjudicator also determined that Bóthar should pay Ms Cumiskey €1,153 for not providing her with a contract of employment.