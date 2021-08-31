| 13.9°C Dublin

Bóthar facing multiple employment cases after staff lay-offs in wake of funds scandal

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney. Photo: Seán Curtin

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Embattled development aid charity Bóthar is facing a number of employment cases after letting most of its staff go in the wake of the scandal over the misappropriation of funds by its former chief executive.

The organisation, which exports farm animals to families in developing countries, has been ordered by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to pay compensation to a former worker who was made redundant.

According to sources familiar with the matter, further employment cases involving redundant ex-employees are now in the pipeline.

