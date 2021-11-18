The booster shot for people who got the one-jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be given after three months, it emerged today.

The recommendation is the made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The one shot jab was given to around 236,000 people including those in their fifties as well as many young people who got it in a pharmacy.

The normal time for a booster shot is at least five months after a full dose.

Read More

In its latest decision, Niac also said the boosters should be extended to people aged 16-59 years with underlying conditions and 50 to 59 year olds. It also confirmed the extension of booster shots to healthcare workers.

For those aged 16-29 years, a full dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be given six months or longer following completion of a primary two dose course .

It decided not to recommend that people under 30 get the Moderna vaccine as a precaution.

The European Medicines Agency is currently looking at reports that there could be a higher rate of myocarditis in young men who got the jab.

It said that for people aged 30 and over, the Pfizer jab or a half dose of Moderna could be given.

“The booster vaccination programme began in early October and by November 7 almost 80pc of those aged 80 and older had received a booster dose.

“Since early October 2021, the rate of Covid-19 infections has decreased in those aged 80 years and older. There is early evidence that the infection rate is slowing down in those aged 75-79 years of age.”