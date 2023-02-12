| 6.7°C Dublin

Boom in cash buyers ensures property prices ‘will keep rising’

Interest rises are making buyers wary, but those with cash are helping to fuel demand for homes, estate agents say

IPAV's latest property price survey Expand

Wayne O'Connor

An influx of cash buyers and consistent housing demand are expected to fuel further property price increases, despite uncertainty over rising mortgage interest rates. While price growth slowed significantly to 2.4pc in recent months, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) said it expected similar increases in the first half of 2023.

Prices rose by 9.2pc on average nationally last year, according to the latest residential property price barometer. This growth is partly fuelled by a huge number of cash buyers in the market.

