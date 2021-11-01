Close

‘Bookies hate it but I won’t stop using drones at race meetings’

:: Irish businessman’s airborne camera a hit with fans of in-play gambling

“I know the law and there’s nothing illegal in what I’m doing,' says Mick McCool

Claire McNeilly

A Northern Ireland businessman who has infuriated the horse-racing world by using high-tech drones at meetings has said he has no intention of stopping the controversial practice.

Michael ‘Mick’ McCool’s airborne cameras allow him to get a short time advantage over punters watching TV ­coverage of the races online.

Effectively, those using Mr McCool’s video feeds for live ‘in-play’ gambling can, if they are quick enough, take advantage of the TV transmission lag and place a bet on a horse they know is going to win.

