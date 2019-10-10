Bones of 325 million-year-old amphibian found in Co Clare

An isolated limb bone and a hib bone found on a beach at Doolin, County Clare, are understood to be from the middle of the Carboniferous period, known as the Bashkirian Stage of the Pennsylvanian Epoch. This makes the find around 325-million-years-old.

Researchers Dr Eamon Doyle and Dr Aodhán Ó Gogáin published their findings on the two bones in the Irish Journal of Earth Sciences.

The limb bone is almost 10mm long, while the hip bone is 15mm in length. The researchers say the bones are possibly parts of a small amphibian that would have been an ancestor to the first lizards.

Dr Doyle, a geologist at the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark, explained that the amphibians could have developed into dinosaurs 100 million years later.

"As they evolved, some became reptiles and some of those reptiles became dinosaurs. Today, there are many amphibians and reptiles still alive but while there are no dinosaurs there are birds which evolved from a branch of the dinosaur family," he told Independent.ie.

"There is still a lot of scientific discussion about the exact origins of early fossil amphibians and reptiles because there are so few fossils which is why I hope to find more specimens to add to the big picture."

Dr Doyle stumbled upon the ancient bones while following up on a separate find he made last year. He said the fossil was a "fortuitous find".

"As a geologist I get out as often as possible to look at the rocks and as a palaeontologist in particular I’m always looking for fossils; I was doing some follow-up work on another find I had made late last year, a new fossil crinoid, and just picked it up," he said.

"It caught my eye instantly and when I got it back to the office I was able to see what it was, then the work began with Aodhan Ó Gogáin to describe it and get it published in the Irish Journal of Earth Sciences. So it was a fortuitous find, as is often the case in my job."

He continued: "As a UNESCO Global Geopark supported by Geological Survey Ireland we are constantly trying to raise awareness of geology and understanding of the landscape, so a find like this raises the profile of geology and adds a new layer to the story of the Burren.

"Also as our policy and Clare County Council policy is to promote sustainable tourism we know that people are more likely to value and care for their landscape if they understand it and to that end we work very closely with the Burren Ecotourism Network, local schools and communities. This find will add to our scientific understanding of the geology but equally importantly it will add to local pride in our ancient heritage," he added.

Online Editors