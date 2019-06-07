Bomb squad dealing with suspect device in Dublin housing estate

The Army’s bomb squad are currently dealing with a suspect device after being alerted to a north Dublin estate.

Gardai were called to the scene at approximately 7pm after the device was discovered by a member of the public.

The area around the device, at Carnog Close near Poppintree in Ballymun, is currently sealed-off.

The suspect device was discovered in an open area and no injuries have been reported.

The Army’s EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Unit are currently at the scene carrying out examinations.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a reported suspect device in an open area in the Cranog Close area of Poppintree, Ballymun.

“This was reported to Gardai at approximately 7pm (today). The Army EOD team are currently at scene. No injuries have been sustained. A scene is currently in place. No further information is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

