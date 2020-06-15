Bomb squad called in after it emerges two garden ornaments were suspected World War Two shells

A specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to the site (stock image) Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

TWO ornaments purchased as part of a Wexford garden redesign proved to have more bite than a cranky gnome - and had to be rendered safe by a Defence Force bomb disposal team after it emerged they were suspected World War II-era military shells.

A property between Oulart and Kilmuckridge in Wexford had to be evacuated and sealed-off at lunchtime on Monday after a local realised that the two ornaments, purchased as supposed old marine weights, were in fact munition shells.

The cylindrical objects are understood to have been purchased in Kilmore Quay.

Both the vendor and the purchaser believed they were old marine weights.

It was intended that both objects would be painted and used as garden ornaments in the redesign of land around a property between Oulart and Kilmuckridge.

They were laid out on land to the rear of the house when another local spotted them and realised they were not marine weights.

The person said they believed the objects were in fact either old artillery shells or aviation bombs.

Immediately, the owner of the house contacted Enniscorthy Gardaí who raced to the scene.

Gardai conducted a visual examination of the two items and then contacted the Defence Forces.

A specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was dispatched to the site.

Gardaí maintained a strict safety cordon around the area as a precautionary measure.

Initial indications were that one of the objects was in such good condition that it may never have been decommissioned.

EOD experts are scheduled to conduct a detailed examination of both objects on site and, if necessary, render them safe through a controlled explosion.

A forensic and ballistic examination of both objects will then be conducted to try to determine their precise origin.

Online Editors