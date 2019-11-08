Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people stays in place until Tuesday at earliest

The boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath is to stay in place until next Tuesday at the earliest.

Irish Water said the HSE was seeking three more clear results from daily water sampling at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Three samples taken on consecutive days so far have been tested and returned ‘satisfactory’ results but fresh samples are required to prove consistency in the plant’s performance.

“Work will continue over the weekend to complete the testing. The final test will be processed and analysed and results should be available on Tuesday,” Irish Water said.

The Environmental Protection Agency carried out a full audit of the plant today to try to identify ways of improving treatments processes in the short term to bolster the longer-term recommendations it has already made.

Irish Water said: “We expect the EPA will publish their audit and in consultation with them Irish Water will agree an action plan based on the recommendations.”

