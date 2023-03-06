| 4.8°C Dublin

Bohemians use anti-Semitism scandal-ridden Jeremy Corbyn to promote jersey sales

  • Link to MP ‘raises serious questions about judgment’
  • Dublin club silent on criticism by former justice minister Alan Shatter 
Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the Bohemians jersey Expand
Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

League of Ireland club Bohemians is using Jeremy Corbyn to promote its jerseys, despite the MP being embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal.

The club has been called on to explain its association with the former UK Labour Party leader, which “raises serious questions about Bohemians’ motivation and judgement”.

