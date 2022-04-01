Body-worn cameras are a priority for frontline gardaí, says representative

A Garda representative has said body-worn cameras need to be rolled out 'urgently' to improve investigations and show the level of abuse gardaí face.

Gda Colin McCormack has also described the high number of resignations in recent years as "ridiculous" and that the issue needs to be addressed.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) delegate told Independent.ie that body-worn cameras are a priority for frontline members.

"If they are introduced, we reckon it would cut the amount of court hearings exponentially due to the evidential value the footage provides

"It would also help show the levels of abuse gardaí are subjected to every day, the full extent of which can't be captured when giving oral evidence".

The DMR West division delegate said it would also reduce vexatious complaints made against gardaí.

The GRA, he added, is strongly in favour of their rollout and hope this happens as a "matter of urgency".

They are listed in the Department of Justice's plan for 2022 but legislation has not yet been enacted.

GRA figures also show that the number of frontline gardaí has dropped by around 500 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gda McCormack said that the resignation rate, particularly among young gardaí, is "ridiculous" and something that needs to be addressed.

Last year 94 gardaí resigned compared to 41 in 2017.

"The issue is that we're losing young members and we don't know why. They're walking out the door without being asked.

"What we're calling for is that when people either retire after their 30 years' service, or resign, that they're being asked why, what could be done to make them stay, and to address these problems going forward."

Asked about the current working rosters for gardaí, the GRA rep said he couldn't comment as there are negotiations ongoing.

Other issues for frontline gardaí he cited were excessive amounts of paperwork- with people feeling compelled to come in and complete it on their days off- and the lack of driving courses.

"The regular units are not getting a whole lot of driving courses, it may be a knock-on effect of Covid, but we need young drivers."

Many members currently only have the CPD1 qualification, an initial assessment of driving capabilities which doesn't allow for lights or sirens to be used.

Gda McCormack said that they face being disciplined if caught but that this fear is "overridden by their duty to the public" in ensuring a quick response to emergency situations.

He added that local garda management are supportive of their concerns.