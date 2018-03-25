Body recovered from river as part of search operation for missing teen Elisha Gault (14)

A BODY has been recovered from the River Suir as part of the massive search operation for Tipperary teen Elisha Gault (14) who vanished on St Patrick's Day

The body, which is understood to be that of a female, was recovered from the river and transferred to Waterford for a full post mortem examination at University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

Emergency services stressed that the remains have not yet been formally identified and it is not known at this stage if the remains are those of the missing Carrick-on-Suir teen. Gardaí are currently liaising with Elisha's parents, Gráinne and Cameron, and her extended family who have supported a massive search operation for her over the past eight days.

The body was spotted in the River Suir at a place called Killowen some distance downstream of Carrick-on-Suir shortly before 6pm. Killowen is located downstream of Carrick-on-Suir, in a stretch of river between Fiddown and Mooncoin on the Waterford and Kilkenny border.

The body was spotted by the Waterford-based Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter. The helicopter was conducting sweeps of the river as part of the ongoing search operation for the missing teen.

The crew spotted the remains in the water and the body was successfully recovered by a nearby team of searchers and divers. Gardaí were notified and efforts are now ongoing to identify the remains at UHW.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified and a full post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Monday.

The discovery came as Elisha's heartbroken family had pleaded with the public to contact Gardaí if they spotted anything unusual, no matter how trivial, as they marked one week since her disappearance.

Elisha's heartbroken parents, Gráinne and Cameron, were supported by family, neighbours and friends as they marked one week since the teen disappeared on St Patrick's Day. Gráinne issued an emotional social media appeal to anyone who may have seen anything unusual in Carrick-on-Suir or its surrounding areas since Elisha vanished to contact Gardaí.

Social media is now playing a key role in the appeal for information on Elisha's whereabouts. "Please share, try and remember back, are you missing something so small that it means nothing to you but can mean a lot to us," Gráinne said.

Gardaí admitted they are now deeply concerned for the safety of the Comeragh College student. Searches of the River Suir resumed at first light with up to four vessels supporting divers and search officials. Irish Coast Guard units including the Waterford-based helicopter were deployed.

The last sighting of the teen was shortly after 10pm on the evening of St Patrick's Day on Dillon Bridge in the Tipperary town. CCTV security cameras caught footage of Elisha walking on the bridge but there has been no CCTV footage of her since then and no confirmed sightings of the teen. Read more: 'We just want you home for a movie night' - family of missing Elisha (14) issue emotional appeal Gráinne issued a heart-rending appeal for public help in finding Elisha - and for the teen to come home safe.

"Elisha, your daddy, myself and your three sisters love and miss you very much," she said. "We always have your back no matter what - you are so beautiful, with brains to burns and hilariously funny." "We miss your craic. We just want you home for a movie night - get in touch, egg."

The massive search effort has extended beyond Tipperary to Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and even Cork. "We want to sincerely thank everyone that has been involved in the search (for) our daughter," she said. "We continue to thank everybody involved in searching, helping and supporting, you will be eternally in our hearts."

Elisha left her home at New Street in Carrick-on-Suir between 9pm and 10pm on St Patrick's Day. She was last spotted on Dillon Bridge, not far from her home, around 10.10pm. Elisha was alone when last seen on CCTV camera footage.

The teen had left home without a coat and without her mobile phone. She is not believed to have much cash with her. One Garda source acknowledged that fears for Elisha's welfare have mounted the longer she has remained untraced.

"It is very worrying," he said. Search volunteers have combed the fast-flowing River Suir with divers conducting finger-tip searches of the riverbed and riverbanks just below the town. Last weekend, searches were assisted by the deployment of special side-scan sonar to examine the river bed downstream of the Tipperary town. The special sonar device, which resembles a torpedo, can be used to examine specific stretches of the river bed as well as underwater channels and holes.

The main search has focused over the past week on a 1km stretch of the River Suir downstream from Dillon Bridge. However, over recent days the search has extended to a more challenging search area between 2km and 5km downstream of the town. "There's a huge amount of debris down there including trees and branches. The river is also much deeper and more difficult to operate in because of holes left from the removal of gravel over the years," one search volunteer said. Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue were supported by the Civil Defence and the specialist Garda Water Unit which deployed its operational unit on the town quays.

The search has also been supported by volunteer search units from Clonmel, Waterford and Nenagh. Improved weather conditions have boosted the search effort around Carrick-on-Suir. Divers were supported by Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBS) which shuttled up and down the River Suit all day between search zones. A number of reported sightings of a young girl matching Elisha's description are being investigated by Gardai but detectives indicated that they have not received any confirmed sightings. Gráinne, who works in a beauty salon in Carrick-on-Suir, has posted daily social media updates on the search for her daughter. The mother urged Elisha or anyone with knowledge of the teen's whereabouts to come forward and help Gardaí. "If you know of her whereabouts, tell her she is not in trouble," Grainne said. "She won't be forced to come home if she does not want to." "We just want to know that she is safe and well so we can call off all the search efforts - and that myself, her daddy and her three sisters love her very much, no matter what." Elisha's father, Cameron, said the family are hoping and praying that she is safe and well, possibly staying with a friend outside her normal circle of acquaintances. "We want to let her know that she is in no trouble whatsoever," he said. In a direct appeal to Elisha he said: "Just make contact with us and let us know you are OK." Clonmel's Supt William Leahy also repeatedly appealed for public assistance in their search for Elisha. Gardaí specifically want to trace a number of individuals reported in Carrick-on-Suir that evening ranging from a group of three people seen walking near St Molleran's GAA club grounds to one sighting of a tall, thin female with blonde hair spotted walking between Collins Park on the Faugheen Road to the railway bridge by Carrick-on-Suir mart. The latter female was seen between 10.30am and 11am on Sunday morning (March 18). Supt Leahy urged that if Elisha or any of her friends hear the appeal and have information on the teen's whereabouts that they should immediately contact Gardaí or search officials. Elisha, who is a secondary school student at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir, is five foot ten inches in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. Footage at all train and bus stations across Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford has been checked for any indication of Elisha's movements.

